13 Oct 2023
Group will work with the college on new advice for pet owners on interaction with veterinary teams.
A new public advisory group set up by the RCVS to help ensure the organisation is operating in the public interest has met for the first time.
The body is set to work with the college to develop guidance for pet owners to get the best out of their contact with veterinary professionals.
The group, which met for the first time on 22 September, is initially operating for a 12-month pilot period after the initial proposal was originally outlined a year ago.
Group chairperson and RCVS council member Louise Allum said: “I’m very excited to be working with animal owners and keepers from such a wide variety of backgrounds, and from many different areas of the UK.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can achieve together over the coming months.”
The initial public advice project aims to build on the guidance that is already offered to veterinary professionals and cover four main areas:
College chief executive Lizzie Lockett added: “Veterinary work is not only about animal health and welfare, but also public health, public safety and contributing to planetary health through one health initiatives.
“So we are delighted to be able to call on you to help support us and ensure we continue to work in the public interest.”
The work of the group will be reviewed at the end of the pilot period.