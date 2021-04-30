30 Apr
College has published a set of FAQs to guide veterinary professionals through some of its guidance on veterinary medicines.
The FAQs include questions around controlled drugs including storage, destruction, supplying medicines under the cascade and general prescription topics, including information on broach dates and repeat prescriptions.
Lisa Price, RCVS head of standards, said: “Queries about veterinary medicines are some of the most frequent questions that our standards and advice team deal with, and we recognise that this is quite a complex and potentially confusing area of practice, with information being contained in a variety of places including the RCVS Codes of Professional Conduct, the Veterinary Medicines Regulations and the Practice Standards Guidance.
“We felt it would be helpful to try to draw much of this information into one place, and provide answers to questions applicable to common scenarios that veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses encounter within everyday practice.
“The 17 questions and answers have all been approved by the RCVS standards committee, and we hope members of the professions find them useful. We are also open to feedback and suggestions for further questions to be added to the FAQs. You can contact us on advice@rcvs.org.uk if you have any.”
The full FAQs can be found online.