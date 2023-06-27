27 Jun 2023
Senior officials say work to develop a new long-term strategic plan is getting underway ahead of its annual general meeting next week.
The RCVS has published its annual report and financial statements for 2022, ahead of its annual general meeting in central London next week.
The paper outlines a year of consolidation following a period of disruption and recovery related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as setting out the work officials think is necessary for the profession’s future.
In a joint message, current president Melissa Donald and chief executive Lizzie Lockett said there were “plenty of learning and experiences” from the pandemic that were continuing to influence the college’s work.
But, while they argued the college had delivered on its key ambitions during 2022, they said focus is also turning to the future and the development of a new Strategic Plan for the period beyond 2024.
They said the new plan would take account of “how the landscape of the sector has changed, what it looks like now, and how we can best respond to the needs of the public and professions in this new hybrid world”.
They have also pledged to continue political lobbying for new legislation “that would finally reflect where the profession is now, and where it wants to be, rather than where it was 60 years ago”.
The report and financial statements are due to be formally adopted by RCVS council during the annual general meeting in Westminster next Friday, 7 July.
Questions about the papers, which will be answered on the day if time allows or followed up in writing, should be emailed to [email protected] by 5pm next Tuesday, 4 July at the latest.
Details on registering to attend the event are available online.