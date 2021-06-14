14 Jun 2021
Members of RCVS council agree to adopt recommendations – first put forward in Legislation Working Party report – that, if implemented, could lead to biggest reforms since 1966 Veterinary Surgeons Act.
The RCVS is to press ahead with the most comprehensive package of legislative reforms since the 1966 Veterinary Surgeons Act after agreeing to recommendations put out for wide consultation.
The Legislation Working Party (LWP) had put its final report out to consultation, and attracted 1,330 responses – 714 of them vets, 335 VNs, 92 paraprofessionals an 58 from members of the public. Forty responses from veterinary and industry organisations were also received.
The LWP report covers a wide range of veterinary areas, including the vet-led team, practice standards, introducing a “fitness to practise” regime, modernising RCVS registration and improving access to the profession for people with disabilities.
Council voted by a majority to accept the recommendations, while taking on board feedback from the consultations in how individual measures would be implemented.
Stephen May, who chaired the LWP, said: “We are very grateful to those individuals and organisations who took the time to complete this very important consultation on recommendations for the future legislative framework for the professions. We also appreciate the candour of those who were unsure about or opposed to the recommendations.
“We look forward to submitting these recommendations to Defra formally, with a view to them becoming, in time, a bill put before Parliament to replace the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966. In so doing, this would establish a modern, flexible and comprehensive piece of legislation that would make sure the regulatory structure for the veterinary professions is fit for purpose for decades to come.”
Although not part of the LWP report, additional areas not requiring additional legislation at this time were also consulted on. These were:
The change to the standard of proof attracted many of the comments in the consultation, and members voted to not introduce it now, instead addressing it again as part of the future fitness to practise regime.