2 Aug 2022
The first of a new series of in-person and virtual sessions to grill senior RCVS figures will be launched in Glasgow in September.
Image © Tierney / Adobe Stock
Senior RCVS figures will take part in a new series of question time events with professionals, beginning next month.
The initial in-person session will be held at the Hilton Glasgow on September 7, ahead of a scheduled council meeting at the University of Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine the following day.
The session also comes just a few days before the end of a consultation with professionals on the RCVS’ proposals to reform its “under care” rules.
President Melissa Donald, her predecessor and senior vice-president Kate Richards, and chief executive Lizzie Lockett will be among those in attendance.
Dr Donald said: “In my opening speech as RCVS president, I said that one of the key missions of my presidential year was to talk – and especially listen – to as many members of the professions as I possibly can.
“Relaunching our question time programme after a hiatus will give me the opportunity to do exactly this, as well as giving members of the professions that all-important opportunity to put their questions and concerns directly to us.
“We might not be able to address every problem, but these events give an excellent opportunity for vets and nurses to raise issues, forge connections with their peers and work together to find solutions. Rest assured – if you want to be heard, we will find a way to listen.”
A virtual question time session will follow in November, before a further in-person session, due to take place in Nottingham in January.
Places at the Glasgow event can now be booked online, while details of subsequent sessions will be published on the RCVS website.