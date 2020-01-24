24 Jan 2020
“I would like to reassure the profession that the fee rise is both a necessary piece of financial future-proofing and will also help fund current projects” – Lizzie Lockett, royal college chief executive.
The Privy Council has approved a 7% rise to the current annual renewal fees charged by the RCVS, as from 1 April.
That will mean an increase of £24 for those practising in the UK, £12 for overseas-practising members and £4 for non-practising members.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “While we appreciate asking people for more money is never going to be popular, I would like to reassure the profession that the fee rise is both a necessary piece of financial future-proofing, and will also help fund current projects and future initiatives stemming from our new strategic plan.”
Miss Lockett continued: “Many of our existing projects – such as the RCVS Leadership programme, ViVet innovation project, the fellowship and Mind Matters mental health initiative – have an increasing workload often due to popular demand, which requires additional resources – including staffing – to meet those needs.
“There is also increasing demand on some of our core regulatory functions, such as our concerns investigation and disciplinary processes, including the Veterinary Client Mediation Service, and our education department.”