27 Sept 2021
Senior vice-president Mandisa Greene hosts event as RCVS honours veterinary professionals who go “above and beyond” at its annual honours and awards evening.
John (Iain) Glen.
The RCVS has formally recognised the achievements of some of those who work in and around the veterinary professions at this year’s honours and awards evening.
Held online (23 September), the event was hosted by senior vice-president Mandisa Greene, who presented awards to vets, vet nurses and students; including the prestigious Queen’s Medal, the RCVS Impact awards, the Inspiration and International awards, and the new Compassion and Student Community awards.
The RCVS Knowledge awards and the winners of the Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant were also announced, while two honorary associateships were confirmed.
Of all the awards on offer, the Queen’s Medal is the highest honour the RCVS can bestow on an individual veterinary surgeon in recognition of someone who has achieved a highly distinguished career.
This year it went to John (Iain) Glen, who was part of a team at AstraZeneca responsible for the discovery and development of the anaesthetic drug propofol.
This year’s recipient of the Golden Jubilee award was Kirsty Cavill RVN, a trained animal physiotherapist who has used her skills and knowledge to help older dogs with canine arthritis.
For more information about each of the recipients and the event itself, visit the RCVS website.