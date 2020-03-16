16 Mar 2020
“The health and safety of students and staff are paramount” – RCVS president Niall Connell.
EMS requirements for veterinary students have tonight (16 March) been suspended by RCVS council in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterinary students are required to complete a minimum of 38 weeks of EMS throughout their degree programme to gain real-life work experience.
However, following a teleconference between Veterinary Schools Council members and the RCVS on 13 March, proposals were put to RCVS council – with the following approved by council members by email.
A degree of flexibility around completion of EMS has been granted, specifically:
A statement from RCVS president Niall Connell has been provided to all UK veterinary schools – this, in turn, will be sent to all students.
In the statement, Dr Connell said: “EMS [is] an important and valued part of the veterinary programme, and all students are required to complete a total of 38 weeks across the full programme.
“However, the health and safety of students and staff are paramount, and we are aware a number of restrictions are being put in place at this time to ensure their safety and minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
The measures will be subject to further review/extension, depending on the ongoing situation. The RCVS will monitor the impact of this through EMS completion data provided by veterinary schools.
The RCVS said it recognises, as a result of the measures being implemented to minimise the risk to students and staff, it may be necessary for veterinary schools to consider alternative methods to assess students in certain areas.
The statement read: “In concordance with the RCVS Standards for Accreditation of Veterinary Programmes, UK veterinary schools should continue to ensure any alternative assessment methods continue to be robust, valid and reliable, and ensure students have met the RCVS Day One Competences.”