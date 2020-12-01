1 Dec 2020
The college has formed two new working parties – one to look at the role and possible regulation of veterinary technicians, and a second for environmental issues.
The RCVS has set up a working party to look at the role and possible regulation of veterinary technicians as part of a vet-led team.
A second, separate working party has also been set up to look at environmental and sustainability issues.
Farm animal veterinary practices and the APHA had previously made approaches to the RCVS about possible formal recognition and regulation of veterinary technicians as part of the vet-led team concept.
The Veterinary Technicians’ Working Party will include representatives from the BCVA, as well as RCVS and VN councils, and will agree:
The working party will report into the RCVS’ registration committee – itself set up earlier this year to take forward registration issues and aspects of the vet-led team concept.
Linda Ford, a lay member of RCVS council who will chair the working party, said: “The aim of the working party will be to more clearly define the role of veterinary technician, and it how fits alongside the established role of veterinary nursing and within the vet-led team.
“The group will review the current set-up for veterinary technician courses and qualifications, with a view to incorporating them as a defined veterinary profession and associates of the RCVS within time.”
It is expected that the working group will make a final report to the registration committee and RCVS council before the end of 2021.
The second working party, the Environment and Sustainability Working Party, will consider development of formal policy for the RCVS and wider profession. The RCVS has joined forces with the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change to help coordinate the work.
Council member Sue Paterson, who will chair the party, said: “In our professional declaration as veterinary surgeons, we pledge to ensure the health and welfare of animals in our care, and I think part of this can be a greater recognition of the environmental footprint of veterinary medicine, and how we can innovate and change the way we do things to mitigate and reduce our environmental impact.”