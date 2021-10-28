28 Oct 2021
Temporary dispensation allowing vets to prescribe POM-V medicines remotely came in at the start of the pandemic to help safeguard animal health and welfare – but will end in November.
IMAGE: mnikolaev / Fotolia.
The RCVS is ending the temporary dispensation for vets to remote prescribe POM-V medicines.
The dispensation, brought in at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 and extended a number of times thereafter, allowed for vets to prescribe the medicines under strict conditions.
Its aim was to safeguard animal health and welfare, the health and safety of the vet team and allow prescriptions to be made by vets without first examining the animal.
It had been previously extended until midnight on 31 October, and the standards committee has now met and decided to end the temporary dispensation
The end date has been set for midnight on Sunday 21 November. The committee said this would allow sufficient time for veterinary practices to change their protocols and policies.
News of the end to remote POM-V prescribing comes three weeks after the BVA raised concerns that continued extension of the dispensation was becoming “part of the new normal” for the profession.
The association had written to the college asking for the evidence base for continuation of the measure.
Melissa Donald, RCVS junior vice-president and chair of the standards committee, said: “Due to a number of factors, including evidence that there has been a decline in the amount of remote prescriptions taking place, the committee took the decision to end the dispensation, albeit with a three-week extension period to allow those practices that are still prescribing remotely to change their policies, inform their clients and so on.
“While the dispensation is ending, it is worth noting that it will still be kept under review in light of any changes in the circumstances around the pandemic, including Government advice and regulations.”
Current rules for the dispensation are online at the RCVS website.