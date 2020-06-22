22 Jun 2020
Mandisa Greene will become the first black president of the RCVS at the annual meeting, which will be held online on 10 July from 10am.
The 177th annual meeting of the RCVS will be the first ever to be held online.
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and associated Government guidance on social distancing, the annual meeting will take place via a dedicated online platform on Friday 10 July, starting at 10am.
RCVS council will meet to approve the annual report and financial statements for 2019, welcome new members on to RCVS council and VN council, and say farewell to retiring council members.
The meeting will also be Niall Connell’s final occasion as RCVS president as he passes the reins to Mandisa Greene, who will be invested as president for 2020-21.
Dr Connell said: “I would like to extend an invitation to all members of the RCVS and our veterinary nursing colleagues to ‘attend’ the event online, as there will still be plenty of interest taking place, including speeches and addresses highlighting the key achievements and milestones of the past year.
“We will also still be able to answer members’ questions on the annual report and statement of accounts that have been submitted in advance.”
Dr Connell will also hand over presidency of the RCVS at the event to Dr Greene, who will become the RCVS’ first black president.
Veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses who wish to attend can do so by registering here – questions from members should be submitted in advance to Deborah Rowlanes, no later than 5pm on Monday 6 July.