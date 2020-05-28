28 May 2020
The college will be holding two disciplinary hearings online in June to consider applications from two vets to be restored to the register.
The RCVS will be holding remote disciplinary committee hearings in relation to two separate applications for restoration to the register.
The first hearing takes place between 24 and 26 June to hear an application to be restored to the register from Simon Wood. Mr Wood was removed from the register in 2018.
The second hearing takes place on 30 June and 1 July to hear an application to be restored to the register from Warwick Seymour-Hamilton.
Mr Seymour-Hamilton was removed from the Register in 1994 and has made previous applications for restoration in 1995, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.