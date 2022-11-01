1 Nov 2022
College says its plans will provide a better experience, while reducing the financial burden for students.
Image: © gpointstudio / Adobe Stock
Veterinary students will spend less time on extra mural studies (EMS) placements under new proposals published by the RCVS.
Officials say the measures, which they aim to introduce in two years’ time, are focused on providing a higher quality experience for students, while also reducing their financial burden.
The plans have already been welcomed by a current student, who described the present system as a “lottery”.
Although the rules were temporarily changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the new proposals would reduce the animal handling EMS requirement from 12 weeks to 10 and clinical EMS from 26 weeks to 20.
The college says the plans, which have already been backed by its education committee, will also make the system more flexible, enabling students to complete placements over a longer period to fit around caring, family or work commitments.
No species requirement for clinical EMS will be in place under the new policy, although students will still need to complete a week of animal handling work in equine, production and companion animal settings.
A national EMS database is also being developed, though that project is at an early stage, and there are further plans for an online EMS hub offering information and guidance to students.
The publication of the plans comes less than than a fortnight after a senior academic warned that the present system of arranging practical placements was “broken” at BCVA Congress in Birmingham.
RCVS education committee chair Kate Richards said that, while the need for change was clear, the college was wary of “unintended consequences” for future graduates.
She said: “The new policy will aim to increase the consistency of quality of placements and provide a more valuable experience for all parties.
“While there are many excellent placements under the current system, it is clear there is space to develop a more consistent approach to prevent varying degrees of quality or effectiveness of placements. We are aiming for quality and equality over quantity.”
Annie McGilvray, a current fourth-year student at the University of Glasgow’s vet school, said EMS was a “vital part” of the degree programme.
But she added: “As it stands with the current policy, there are many challenges being faced by students when undertaking EMS, including financial pressures, availability and accessibility of placements, and the varying quality of placements. It can be somewhat of a lottery.
“The new policy takes all these issues into account and will help to level the playing field, while giving us, as students, much more autonomy. It will remove some of the pressure and make the whole experience much more rewarding for everyone involved.”
Director of education Linda Prescott-Clements said: “The new approach will place greater emphasis on feedback and reflection to give students more autonomy to develop their own interests, reflect on their achievements and consider what further experience they might benefit from in the future.”
The college will be hosting a presentation of its plans on the second day of London Vet Show, Friday 18 November, from 12.30 to 1.30pm in Gallery Suite 7 at ExCeL London.
The full proposals can also be found online.