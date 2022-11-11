11 Nov 2022
Senior figures insist the plan is not “a top-down directive”, but a way for the industry to come together and bring about change.
RCVS president Melissa Donald. Photo © RCVS
The RCVS has released its new Workforce Action Plan which it hopes will help the sector tackle the problem of its own three Rs – recruitment, retention and return.
The 60-page document, published on the college’s website, sets out seven main ambitions for the industry, together with some of the actions that it hopes will make them a reality.
It also highlights actions already being taken by other organisations, including the BVA, BVNA, SPVS and employers.
But, in an introductory message, RCVS president Melissa Donald wrote: “This is not a top-down directive from the regulator.
“This is a suite of actions for all members of the professions to take note of and comment on, and where possible, bring into being in your workplace.
“No one individual or organisation can turn the situation around, but if we all commit to enabling change and creating a culture where this is embraced – whether in a small or large capacity – I am confident that we can make positive progress and see lasting change.”
The plan has been drawn up following the launch of the college’s workforce project last autumn and the inaugural Workforce Summit it hosted in November 2021.
The ambitions, with some of their key actions, are:
RCVS junior vice-president Sue Paterson said the plan aims to enable everyone within the sector to prioritise the most suitable actions for their circumstances.
She added: “We will continue to review the actions in terms of what has been successful, what can be improved and where we can collaborate.
“In 2023, we will also be holding a series of online interactive events for members of the professions, and those who work in veterinary organisations, looking at each ambition in more detail so that the conversation and planning can develop around how they embed the actions in their own workplaces.”
The full plan is available via the RCVS website.