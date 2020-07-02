Personal leadership – attitudes and behaviours expected of a professional veterinary surgeon are set out and includes knowledge of the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct, recognition of one’s own abilities and limitations, and how to react and/or act in different situations and circumstances.

attitudes and behaviours expected of a professional veterinary surgeon are set out and includes knowledge of the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct, recognition of one’s own abilities and limitations, and how to react and/or act in different situations and circumstances. Professional commitment – encompassing the graduate’s professional capabilities around the business aspects of veterinary practice. Competences in this domain recognise that graduates are not expected to have full knowledge of how to run a successful business, but that they should be aware of the way the profession operates, both in terms of businesses that exist within the profession and outside the profession in related areas.

encompassing the graduate’s professional capabilities around the business aspects of veterinary practice. Competences in this domain recognise that graduates are not expected to have full knowledge of how to run a successful business, but that they should be aware of the way the profession operates, both in terms of businesses that exist within the profession and outside the profession in related areas. Reflective relationships: these concern professional relationships, including with those who graduates work directly with, and those in other locations and areas of the profession, as well as allied professionals and with clients. Understanding how to communicate and collaborate effectively is key for the competences within this domain, as they are central to forming and maintaining the relationships that will exist within a veterinary surgeon’s professional life.

these concern professional relationships, including with those who graduates work directly with, and those in other locations and areas of the profession, as well as allied professionals and with clients. Understanding how to communicate and collaborate effectively is key for the competences within this domain, as they are central to forming and maintaining the relationships that will exist within a veterinary surgeon’s professional life. Vet capability: this domain describes the clinical competences, and encompasses the practical skills, techniques and underlying veterinary scientific knowledge veterinary surgeons must possess on graduation. By meeting these competences, graduates demonstrate they are ready to carry out clinical procedures independently (to a day one competence standard). The majority of the competences lie within this domain.

Central focus

RCVS council member Stephen May, who led the Graduate Outcomes working party, said: “Developing new day one competences was one of the key strands of the Graduate Outcomes consultation and we are very glad that we can now deliver on this important work.