17 Jun 2021
A product recall has been issued for brands of cat food after a potential link between the brands and feline pancytopenia was discovered.
The Food Standards Agency and Defra are urging cat owners not to feed their pet three hypoallergenic cat foods that vets fear may be behind the spike in cases.
Applaws, AVA and Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic dry foods have all been recalled following advice from researchers at the RVC.
A spokesman for the Government said: “Working with the RVC, the APHA and other government departments across all four nations of the UK; local authorities; and the pet food supply chain, we are investigating a possible link between specific cat food products and feline pancytopenia.
“There is no definitive evidence to confirm a link at this stage.
“No unsafe cat food has been identified, but the manufacturer and brand owners affected, based on investigations so far, are taking the precautionary action of recalling and withdrawing cat food products that have been linked to affected cats.
“There is no evidence to suggest this outbreak of feline pancytopenia presents any risk to human health.”
The recall comes following researchers at the RVC discovering an unexplained uptick in pancytopenia cases across the UK.
All best before date between December 2022 to June 2023, with a site reference code of GB218E5009: