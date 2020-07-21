21 Jul 2020
College admits 58 fellows into its ranks – with most (39) recognised for their contributions to clinical practice, 14 for contributions to the profession and 5 for adding to veterinary knowledge.
Twelve of the new RCVS fellows. Top row, from left: Simon Doherty, Carl Bradbrook, Carolyn Crowe and Jon Reader. Middle row: Toby Gemmill, Veronica Roberts, Brian Faulkner and Chris Tufnell. Bottom row: John Fishwick, Matt Gurney, Nicola Menzies-Gow and Lord Sandy Trees.
A record number of vets have been admitted to the RCVS Fellowship in 2020 in recognition of their contributions to veterinary science and furthering the profession.
Meritorious contributions to clinical practice
Adam Gow BVM&S, CertSAM, DSAM, DipECVIM-CA, PhD, FHEA, FRCVS
Allan Gunn BVM&S, BScAg, MANZCVS, DipACT, FRCVS
Andrew McDiarmid BVM&S, CertES(Orth), FRCVS
Andrew Thomas Parry MA, VetMB, CertVDI, DipECVDI, FRCVS
Brian Faulkner BVM&S, MBA, FRCVS
Carl Bradbrook BVSc, CertVA, DipECVAA, FRCVS
David Killick BVetMed, CertSAM, DipECVIM-CA, PhD, FRCVS
Duncan Berkshire MA, VetMB, MSc, CertPM, MRSB, FRCVS
Edward James Friend BVetMed, CertSAS, BVM, DipECVS, FRCVS
Elise Robertson BVetMed, BS, MACVSc, DipABVP, FHEA, FRSB, FRCVS
Elvin Kulendra BVetMed, CertVDI, MVetMed, DipECVS, FRCVS
Gerhardus Steenkamp BVSc, BSc, MSc, PhD, FRCVS
Guillaume Chanoit DipECVS, PhD, FRCVS
Imogen Johns BVSc, DipACVIM, FRCVS
James Oliver BVSc, CertVOphthal, DipECVO, PhD, FRCVS
Jim Carter BVetMed, DVOphthal, DipECVO, FRCVS
Johan Schoeman BVSc, DSAM, DipECVIM-CA, PhD, FRCVS
John Keen BVetMed, BSc, CertEM(IntMed), DipECEIM, MSc, PhD, MRCVS
Jon Hall VetMB, MA, CertSAS, DipECVS, SFHEA, FRCVS
Jonathan Reader BVSc, DCHP, FRCVS,
Karin Mueller DCHP, MVSc, DipECBHM, FRCVS
Kerry Rolph BVM&S, PhD, FACVSc, DipECVIM-CA, FRCVS
Louise Clark BVMS, CertVA, DipECVAA, MSc, FRCVS
Mark Maltman BVSc, CertSAM, CertVC, FRCVS
Mark Owen BVSc, CertSAO, FRCVS
Matthew Gurney BVSc, CertVA, DipECVAA, FRCVS
Melanie Dobromylskyj BVSc, BSc, FRCPath, FRCVS
Nicola Reed BVM&S, CertVR, CertSAM, DipECVIM-CA, DSAM(Feline), FRCVS
Nicolas Granger DipECVN, FHEA, PhD, FRCVS
Panagiotis Mantis DVM, FHEA, DipECVDI, FRCVS
Paul Macfarlane BVSc, CertVA, DipECVAA, FRCVS
Prue Neath BVetMed, BSc, DipACVS, DipECVS, FRCVS
Richard Meeson VetMB, MA, MVetMed, DipECVS, FHEA, PhD, FRCVS
Rosario Cerundolo CertVD, DipECVD, FRCVS,
Ruth Willis BVM&S, DVC, FRCVS
Tom Harcourt-Brown MA, VetMB, DipECVN, CertVDI, FRCVS
Toby Gemmill BVSc, DipECVS, DSAS(Orth), MVM, FRCVS
Tom Clarke BA, VetMB, CertVR, CertSAS, FRCVS
Veronica Roberts VetMB, BA, DipECEIM, MA, FRCVS
Meritorious contributions to knowledge
Becki Lawson MA, VetMB, MSc, DipECZM, PhD, FRCVS
Julia Beatty BVetMed, BSc, PhD, FACVSc, FRCVS
Mark Fox BVetMed, PhD, FHEA, DipEVPC, FRCVS
Nicola Menzies-Gow MA, VetMB, CertEM(IntMed), DipECEIM, FRCVS
Lord Sandy Trees BVM&S, PhD, FRCVS
Meritorious contributions to the profession
Andrew Davies BVetMed, CertCHP, FRCVS
Andrew Higgins BVetMed, MSc, PhD, FRSB, FRCVS
Carolyne Crowe BVetMed, MSc, BSc, FRCVS
Christopher Tufnell BVMS, FRCVS
David Black BVM&S, DVetMed, DBR, FRCVS
Douglas Hutchison BVMS, FRSE, FRCVS
Freda Scott-Park BVM&S, PhD, Hon.DVM&S, FRCVS
Ian Mason BVetMed, PhD, CertSAD, DipECVD, FRCVS
John Fishwick MA, VetMB, DCHP, DipECBHM, FRCVS
Mike Jessop BVetMed, FRCVS
Richard Hammond BVetMed, BSc, PhD, DipECVAA, DVA, MBA, FRCVS
Sheila Voas BVM&S, FRCVS
Simon Doherty BVMS, CBiol, FRSB, FRCVS
Tanya Stephens BVSc, MACVSc, FRCVS
The fellowship is a learned society with the key purpose of advancing veterinary standards by providing a resource of independent knowledge to the profession.
This year, of the 65 total applications, a record 58 have been admitted – 39 of them recognised for meritorious contributions to clinical practice, 14 for similarly worthy contributions to the profession and 5 for their contributions in veterinary knowledge.
Founded in the 19th century, the fellowship was relaunched in 2016 with a new mission statement, with three new routes to entry to reflect the breadth of veterinary achievement.
Since the relaunch, 200 fellows have been admitted, but 2020 has seen the highest number join in an individual year.
The full list is in the panel, while the college has already called for applications for the 2021 scheme.
John Innes, who chairs the fellowship board, said: “The number of new fellows this year is a real testimony to the depth and breadth of veterinary excellence that the fellowship draws on.
“I am delighted to preside over a record number of applicants, and our efforts to widen the appeal of the fellowship, and develop a clear strategy and direction of travel for the learned society, has clearly paid off.
“I look forward to formally welcoming them later this year.”
RCVS president Mandisa Greene added: “Many congratulations to all those who joined the RCVS Fellowship this year – it is a fantastic achievement and it can only help to enhance the status of our learned society, the veterinary profession and veterinary science in general.”
Anyone interested in becoming a 2021 fellow can also email the college.