19 Jul
New service will take a wide range of dental cases, including fractured teeth, root canals, prosthetic crowns, fractured jaws, oral tumours and orthodontics.
An advanced dentistry service is now being offered by Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists.
The service is being led by Matthew Oxford, a European Certificate holder in Small Animal Surgery and one of only a small group of veterinary dentists in the UK. Dr Oxford has a special interest in the endodontic treatment of teeth.
Lumbry Park in Alton, Hampshire is part of CVS’ growing referral network and hospital director Ray Girotti, welcomed the latest development.
He said: “The increasing prevalence of oral and dental disease among dogs and cats, and its potential to cause significant pain and infection – not just in the oral cavity, but within the whole body – highlights the importance of advanced dental care.
“In leading our dental referral service, Matthew will work alongside our specialist teams in cardiology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, neurology, diagnostic imaging and anaesthesia to ensure we are providing a full service and comprehensive approach to the care of our patients.”
Matthew Oxford added: “I’m excited to be launching a new dental referral service at Lumbry Park.
“The advanced facilities it offers, including the capability to work with specialist anaesthetists and to utilise the latest in-house 3D CT and MRI imaging equipment, make it a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to working closely with my colleagues to deliver an outstanding dental referral service.”