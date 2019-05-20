Interestingly, most of the red blood cells are also characterised by small, round, pale pink projections on the surface of the cells (red arrows). These structures are known as Heinz bodies and are aggregates of oxidised, precipitated haemoglobin. They may be present in low percentages (approximately five per cent) in the peripheral blood of healthy cats; however, an increase in number is indicative of oxidative damage, which can also lead to (haemolytic) anaemia.