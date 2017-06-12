Usually, the starting current for stimulation is 1mA. It is popular to aim for a muscle twitch at a current below 0.4mA, but not at below 0.2mA as this could represent intraneural needle placement (Dalrymple and Chelliah, 2006). Once a small volume of local anaesthetic is injected you would expect immediate disappearance of the twitching. This is not due to rapid onset of the local anaesthetic, merely mechanical displacement of the nerve away from the needle tip, known as the “Raj test” (Raj et al, 1980).