puncture of the globe

damage to the optic nerve

damage to the ocular blood supply including vessel puncture and retrobulbar haemorrhage

intrathecal injection; the optic nerve has close associations with the meninges (Oliver and Bradbrook, 2013)

The retrobulbar block can be approached in a number of ways, the simplest being use of a curved needle (commercially available or self-curved) inserted at one point just below the dorsal orbital rim, near the lateral canthus. The needle is gently advanced behind the globe, running around the bony orbit (Figure 4). There is less risk of penetrating the optic nerve at this site compared to placement at the medial canthus. Practical volumes for retrobulbar blocks are below 2ml for cats or small dogs and below 5ml for larger dogs.