3 Dec 2020
Europe’s largest event for small animal veterinary sector back as an online-only event to deliver 130 hours of CPD across five simultaneous streams per day.
Registration is now open for 2021’s online staging of Europe’s largest event for the small animal veterinary sector.
BSAVA Congress is back in 2021 in an online format of more than 130 hours of CPD across five simultaneous live streams per day.
Although not the normal face-to-face event, organisers will also be offering delegates the chance to network and socialise with colleagues and experts in chat rooms and breakout sessions from 25 to 27 March. An online exhibition hall featuring the event’s main sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also feature.
Michael Unsworth, vet affairs manager UK and Ireland at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, said: “We are proud to support BSAVA Congress 2021. In light of the pandemic, opportunities to engage with colleagues, peers and the wider industry are even more important – not just for the development of the professions, but for the personal well-being of individuals, too.”
A library of 100 on-demand webinars will back up 80 hours of live programming in 24 content modules, and content will be available for 30 days to attendees via the BSAVA Library.
International speakers will combine with those from the UK in the programme, with nursing, clinical and business topics blended into modules for the first time.
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “On the clinical side, we’re covering everything from chronic pain and neurology to cardiology and orthopaedics – whatever your interests, there will be something for you.
“Most sessions in the live programme will feature two speakers – each delivering short presentations followed by a live, audience-led conversation. This new approach means delegates can explore the multifaceted disciplines of the small animal veterinary world and see the clinical challenges from different points of view – and, most importantly, join in.
“Pre-recorded webinars support the live programme, enabling delegates to dip in at their leisure. We’ve also swapped traditional lengthy notes with practical resources, such as client handouts or flowcharts, for delegates to take back to their clinics.”
Full details are available on the BSAVA Events website.