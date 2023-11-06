6 Nov 2023
The event returns to Stratford-upon-Avon, where delegates will be encouraged to take charge of their own mental health in its keynote address.
The 2024 VMG Congress will be held in Stratford-upon-Avon. Image © Liliya Trott / Adobe Stock
Registrations have opened for the 2024 VMG Congress, which is due to take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon on 25 and 26 April.
Although full details of the programme have yet to be announced, organisers say it will offer content in six streams, covering purpose, clients, “our selves”, people, workplaces and the future.
They have also confirmed positive psychology specialist Andy Cope will deliver its keynote address, in addition to running a workshop for delegates.
His address is intended to encourage delegates to focus on what’s right about people rather than what may be wrong and taking charge of their own mental health.
VMG director Liz Somerville said: “Building on the success of our 2023 Congress, VMG is committed to giving our delegates access to vibrant and innovative speakers, who offer relevant content to support them in their goals as leaders, managers and business owners.
“Our sessions will offer a combination of practical steps that delegates can take back to their practices to support the work they do, as well as give them the opportunity to think about the bigger picture topics that we don’t always get time to focus on.
“Providing support for our current and future leaders and managers is a priority for us as we develop the programme.”
Although the event has moved from its June date in 2023, officials have said popular features such as early “kick-start” sessions and the morning “walkshop” along the banks of the River Avon will again be part of the programme.
The congress will also be preceded by an evening networking event, with free drinks and canapés available, on Wednesday 24 April.
Further details are available from the event website.