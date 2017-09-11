Fortunately, neither the H3N8 nor H3N2 canine influenza strains have been identified in the UK so far, despite extensive surveillance and many labs offering influenza testing as part of their standard diagnostics panel for canine respiratory disease. This means canine influenza need not be on the differential diagnosis list for respiratory disease here quite yet. In fact, the last reported case of H3N8 in the US was more than a year ago, suggesting this strain of influenza might have actually gone extinct. Canine influenza requires large populations of dogs in close contact – for example, shelters to keep circulating, so if adequate infection control is practised then this virus should be containable.