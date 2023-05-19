19 May 2023
Dogs Trust leaders have warmly welcomed plans for new legislation, which they say could also help to prevent many pets from being handed over to groups like theirs.
Image: © Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
Plans to give housing tenants the legal right to request a pet in their home have been hailed as “a potential game changer” by a leading welfare charity.
Measures unveiled in the Renters (Reform) Bill this week would also compel landlords to consider such requests and bar refusal on unreasonable grounds.
The bill also proposes the establishment of a new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman to adjudicate in disputes, as well as a ban on so-called “no fault” evictions.
The moves have been warmly welcomed by Dogs Trust, which has campaigned for greater pet ownership rights for housing tenants over many years.
The group believes it will also help to ease the ongoing crisis of owners being forced to give up their pets because of financial or accommodation circumstances.
Chief executive Owen Sharp said: “The new measures are a potential game changer for responsible dog owners who rent.
“Dogs Trust has been campaigning on this subject for many years as we believe that the joy of pet ownership shouldn’t be exclusive to homeowners, but open to private and social renters as well.
“For too long, people living in rented accommodation have not been able to enjoy the benefits and companionship of a pet just because of the type of housing they live in.
“We’re receiving hundreds of calls each week from desperate owners forced to rehome their dogs due to a lack of pet friendly accommodation.
“The measures announced as part of the Renters (Reform) Bill will mean that many more dogs can stay living with their loving families. This is great news for both owners and for the animal welfare sector alike.”
Research carried out jointly by Dogs Trust and Cats Protection suggest more than a quarter (26%) of tenants would stay in a property for longer if they were allowed to keep a pet.
The analysis also found 46% of landlords said they allowed pets, but only 30% of tenants reported that their landlord would permit them to have a dog.