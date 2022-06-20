20 Jun 2022
RSPCA and NOAH among organisations to welcome Government plans to introduce new laws preventing landlords imposing blanket bans on keeping pets in private rented accommodation.
Image © pressmaster / Adobe Stock
Government plans to stop landlords imposing blanket bans on keeping pets in private rented accommodation in England have been welcomed.
Proposals contained in a new white paper titled ‘A Fairer Private Rented Sector’ outline a legislative commitment “to ensure landlords do not unreasonably withhold consent when a tenant requests to have a pet in their home, with the tenant able to challenge a decision”.
The UK Government has already published model tenancy agreements (MTAs) that encourage allowing pets to be the default position in England’s rented sector, unless landlords have a justifiable reason for not allowing them to do so. However, the latest change would put the plans into law – a move welcomed by the RSPCA.
Rachel Williams, RSPCA public affairs manager (Westminster), said: “We are delighted that the UK Government is recognising the importance of keeping pets and their families together with plans to legislate against blanket bans on keeping animals in the private rented sector.
“The RSPCA looks forward to working with ministers to get these plans into law in England as soon as possible; in a move which will make clear that pets should be allowed in suitable, rented accommodation – unless there is a justifiable reason not to.”
NOAH has also welcomed the announcement to legislate on the issue. The move would cover all rental properties, which was not the case with MTAs.
The paper also proposes a change in the law to allow a landlord to ask that pet damage insurance is held, allowing landlords to better protect themselves against any potential damage caused to their property by pets.
Dawn Howard, chief executive of NOAH said: “NOAH launched its campaign ‘Renting with Pets’ in 2020, as our members passionately believe that all pets deserve a loving home, and all responsible pet owners should be able to access good-quality housing that does not exclude them from pet ownership. Unfortunately, keeping a pet in rental properties has been traditionally very challenging, and in many cases, not possible at all.
“We are, therefore, delighted to welcome this Government’s commitment to recognising the value of pet ownership through the renters’ reform white paper, which seeks to break down barriers to pet ownership for responsible pet owners in rental properties in a way that continues to support landlords and property owners.”