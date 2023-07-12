12 Jul 2023
A newly published white paper from VetCT says there is a growing “chasm” between understanding and regulation of the technology and its development.
Image © Shuo / Adobe Stock
Industry leaders have been urged to work together to develop a framework for the safe and effective deployment of AI in veterinary practice.
The plea follows the publication of a new white paper today (12 July) by the teleradiology and teleconsulting firm VetCT, which warns of a “chasm” between understanding of the technology and its development.
The paper includes the results of a survey conducted by the company, which found that only 10% of respondents felt they had a “comprehensive” understanding of AI.
Concerns were also raised that its application could lead to a deskilling of staff or clients going directly to AI rather than a vet.
The report, which also offers details of possible AI uses in a range of areas, claimed that its integration into veterinary care “has the potential to transform our industry and greatly benefit animal welfare”.
But it goes on to warn that “where there is opportunity, there is also risk of misuse, misapplication and misinformation. A chasm exists between understanding and regulation of AI and development, deployment and commercialisation of these technologies. As the pace of change accelerates, this gap is getting ever wider”.
Julien Labruyère, VetCT’s chief innovation officer, said: “This is a crucial moment in the veterinary industry to ensure we have the knowledge and safeguards in place to apply AI safely, effectively and with confidence to support good clinical practice and, ultimately, improve animal welfare.
“AI development is accelerating rapidly, with global governments and industries racing to regulate to ensure the benefits outweigh the potential negative impacts of this far-reaching technology.
“It’s vital that opinion leaders, organisations and regulators from across the veterinary world come together, and develop guardrails so we can have confidence that AI tools will benefit our teams and our patients.”