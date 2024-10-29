29 Oct 2024
Linnaeus report features studies on periodontal disease in cats, mobility changes in dogs, equine colic and immune-mediated polyarthritis.
Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus.
Veterinary group Linnaeus has launched a free report charting the day-to-day impact of clinical research.
Research to Reality: The Impact of Clinical Veterinary Research features studies on periodontal disease in cats, mobility changes in dogs, equine colic, and immune-mediated polyarthritis.
Other articles within the review focus on clinic-based training of student veterinary nurses, antimicrobial stewardship guidelines, and how clinical and research roles can be combined.
Linnaeus said it provides a range of advisory and financial support packages to its team who pursue clinical research.
In 2023 its Open Access Publication Charge funded 35 original studies and case reports to be published in peer-reviewed, open-access journals, allowing 80 people to share their findings with the wider profession.
In addition, 15 staff received five grants in 2023 to undertake studies in areas including ophthalmology, orthopaedic surgery and auto-immune disease.
The Research to Reality report follows other insight reports by Linnaeus, which included articles by the RCVS, Investors in the Environment, Waltham Petcare Science Institute, The Kennel Club Genetics Centre and Nottingham Trent University.
Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus, said: “The veterinary profession continues to explore and innovate in science, enabling us to introduce life-changing treatments and support for conditions ranging from feline infectious peritonitis to the management of osteoarthritis.
“While we may stretch the boundaries of our knowledge, it is for a very simple reason – to help pets lead happy, healthy lives.
“Our latest insight report highlights the day-to-day impact of high-quality clinical research and shares these learnings with our peers. It features studies that have tangible, practical outcomes for our patients, our clients and each other.”
The latest report also includes articles from people outside Linnaeus. Sara Owczarczak-Garstecka, canine behaviour research studies manager at Dogs Trust, writes about supporting dogs during fireworks season and Carol Gray, principal lecturer in veterinary nursing at Hartpury University, considers the importance of informed consent in research.
The review is available to download online.