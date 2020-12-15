15 Dec 2020
The group behind Rabbit Awareness Week believes the latest PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report shows their 10-year campaign has paid off for rabbit welfare.
The latest PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report underlines the impact Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) has had on rabbit welfare during the past 10 years, according to organisers.
The 2020 PAW Report highlighted a number of improvements in rabbit welfare during the 10 years RAW has been campaigning, with fewer rabbits now kept alone and an increase in the number receiving preventive care.
Key findings include:
The report’s findings also indicated that rabbits are spending less time in their hutches – an average of 10.73 hours compared to 13.18 hours in 2017, during a 24-hour period.
These findings have been welcomed by RAW, which is a coalition of experts, organisations and welfare charities that actively campaign to improve the lives of UK rabbits.
Suzanne Moyes – veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care, which organises RAW – said: “The PAW Report provides important insight into the health of the nation’s pet rabbits, which, in turn, can greatly assist the information veterinary practices can provide to the public.
“It’s often the case that rabbits are suffering not through neglect, but through a lack of understanding among their owners, which is why campaigns such as RAW continue to be vitally important, helping the UK’s rabbits to lead happy and healthy lives.”
PDSA vet nurse Nina Downing added: “Since the first PAW report was published 10 years ago, it’s clear to see that, as a collective group, we have made real strides in advancing the welfare of pet rabbits in the UK.
“By educating new and established owners about suitable diets, companionship, housing, preventive treatments and the importance of companionship, the UK’s rabbits’ five welfare needs are improving. While these findings are positive, we need to continue to work hard to ensure the UK’s pet rabbits receive the care they truly deserve, in line with PDSA’s vision of ‘a lifetime of well-being for every pet’.”