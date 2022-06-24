24 Jun 2022
A joint RCVS and Veterinary Schools Council report has made 14 recommendations, which it is hoped will help institutions to “actively implement change”.
Image © Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock
A new report has called for more to be done to support black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) veterinary students, both at university and on placements.
The joint document from the RCVS and Veterinary Schools Council (VSC) has been released alongside updated guidance on accommodating religious clothing and beliefs in the learning and clinical arenas.
The papers were compiled by a working group of BAME student and staff representatives, as well as members of both the RCVS and VSC, which was formed in the wake of round-table discussions that took place in autumn 2020.
The report makes 14 separate recommendations, including:
Stephanie Rae-Flicker, co-chairman of the working group and a graduate of the RVC, said: “Collectively, our members have been able to reflect on experiences of under-represented students within our profession and produce recommendations for improvements in this report.
“I hope this encourages and supports our veterinary institutions to actively implement change regarding discrimination faced during studies and placements, nurturing role models and helping affected students develop sense of belonging and community during their studies and beyond.”
Rob Pettitt, the group’s other co-chairman, also insisted the document was just the first stage.
He said: “The VSC will work hard to deliver the recommendations that have come from this report to ensure that everyone in the profession can work in a supported and safe manner no matter what.”
Vet schools and practices are also being encouraged to adapt the new guidance on religious clothing and beliefs for their own workplaces.
Gurpreet Gill, RCVS leadership and inclusion manager, said: “This document is about recognising that personal religious beliefs should be respected and accommodated as far as possible, while also not compromising professional responsibilities such as infection control, effective communication, and the health and safety of individuals and their colleagues.
“Most importantly, it is about creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, and ensuring that all students are able to express their religious identity while participating in educational and workplace settings.”
Both papers can be read via the RCVS website.