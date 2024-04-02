2 Apr
Panel of “world-leading experts” will present guidance ahead of WSAVA’s first breeding control direction.
Attendees at a Virbac-organised webinar on 17 April will be among the first in the world to hear about upcoming new guidelines on reproduction and neutering.
The WSAVA’s first reproduction control guidelines have just been accepted for publication, and are expected to reflect latest scientific evidence in neutering practices and recommend a move away from a blanket neutering policy.
Virbac said it was offering vets and VNs the opportunity to be among the first to hear about the new guidelines directly from members of the WSAVA Reproduction Control Committee.
Neil Mottram, technical manager at Virbac, said: “The panel of world-leading experts on reproduction will present their guidance on medical and surgical neutering and offer delegates the opportunity to interact with a live Q&A section at the end of the event.
“This webinar will help clinicians understand and navigate the latest evidence-based medicine in regards to neutering.”
Speakers on the webinar include Stefano Romagnoli of the University of Padova, Alain Fontbonne of the Veterinary School of Alfort and Sandra Goericke-Pesch of the University of Hannover.