13 Sept 2022
Guinea Pig Awareness Week 2022 was scheduled to begin on Monday 19 September, but will now take place from Monday 26 September to Friday 30 September.
Guinea Pig Awareness Week has moved back a week due to the Queen's funeral.
Guinea Pig Awareness Week (GPAW) will take place a week later than planned as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced.
GPAW 2022 – organised by Burgess Pet Care, and partnered by the RSPCA, Woodgreen Pets Charity and Blue Cross – was scheduled to begin on Monday 19 September, but will now take place from Monday 26 September to Friday 30 September.
Following the recent announcement of this year’s campaign theme, “Home Squeak Home”, GPAW’s organisers are urging the UK’s veterinary practices to show their support by downloading a digital pack, which is available to help them organise and promote their own digital events.
Endorsed by the BVA and BSAVA, “Home Squeak Home” intends to raise awareness of the specific housing needs of guinea pigs and will be delivered through a variety of online content on the GPAW Facebook page, including educational videos, live streams, and Q&As from experts and veterinary professionals.
Charlotte Varley, communications manager for Burgess Pet Care, said: “Given this time of national sorrow following the death of Her Majesty the Queen, as a show of respect, we felt it appropriate to postpone the launch of GPAW until 26 September.
“We’re delighted that some vets’ practices have already downloaded their digital GPAW packs and are getting behind this year’s important campaign.”