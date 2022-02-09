Out of control

Cinzia Delegate, co-founder of Little Furries Rabbit Rescue in Stanmore, said: “The number of stray and dumped rabbits is the worst we have ever experienced. It is out of control and unmanageable. Sadly, we feel the recent pet sales have contributed to the spiralling effect of the situation, creating an influx of unwanted rabbits being discarded on the streets or through any means possible through social media and sales channels.