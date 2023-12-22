22 Dec 2023
Defra said it was “right” to give them the same rights as other dog owners, although the exemption only applies to dogs that were in their care when the ban timetable was outlined.
Image © Artur / Adobe Stock
New rules allowing rehoming organisations to seek exemptions for XL bully dogs before a ban comes into force will bring them in line with other owners, Defra has claimed.
An order laid before Parliament this week will enable rescue groups to keep dogs that were already in its care when the type was added to the banned list.
But a major charity has warned the ban’s impact on its sector is likely to get far worse in the coming days and weeks.
The new Dangerous Dogs (Exemption Schemes and Miscellaneous Provisions) Order for England and Wales allows rehoming groups to apply for exemptions to the forthcoming ban in the same way as other XL bully owners.
But the provision only applies to dogs that were in the care of a rescue facility on or before 31 October – the date on which details of the timetable for the ban’s implementation were published.
Welfare groups will also only have until 15 January to make exemption applications.
A Defra spokesperson insisted the department did not expect centres to keep the dogs and applications should only be made if the organisation concerned is confident it has the necessary resources to manage their care.
He added it was “right” that rescue groups should be given the same rights as other dog owners.
But the RSPCA said the “unprecedented” levels of engagement with its dedicated advice page on the issue, which had attracted more than 50,000 unique visits since it went live in September, demonstrated the continuing anxiety among dog owners and the potential for an even deeper crisis to come.
Sam Gaines, the charity’s dog behaviour expert, said: “We believe this indicates the deep concern and desire for clarity from pet owners over the recently announced XL bully legislation; and the need for the UK Government to offer as much information and support as possible at this time of great uncertainty for owners.
“Already, there are anecdotal reports of dogs being surrendered or abandoned across the rescue sector – and we fear as the deadline for the XL bully dog looms, this problem is going to get worse.”
Yesterday, the Dog Control Coalition, of which the RSPCA is a member alongside the BVA and several other leading welfare groups, issued an open letter to the Government demanding a delay to the ban’s implementation, arguing that owners, rescue centres and veterinary teams needed more time to “do the best for the dogs in our care”.