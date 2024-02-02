Higher risk

English cocker spaniels are close to 15 times more likely to have ear discharge, 7.6 times more likely to have keratoconjunctivitis sicca, 7.1 times more prone to musculoskeletal palm and 4.9 times more susceptible to subcutaneous mass. But they were seven times less likely to have allergy or atopic dermatitis, and at lower risk of alopecia, pododermatitis and retained deciduous teeth.