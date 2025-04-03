3 Apr 2025
An Israeli study has suggested a synthetic form of vitamin D could offer treatment benefits, though concerns about potential side effects have also been highlighted.
Image © adogslifephoto / Adobe Stock
Researchers at the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine, which is part of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, analysed 13 dogs who received both the treatment and a placebo in separate 12-week blocks.
The study found paricalcitol treatment led to a 22% reduction in parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels, which rose by 18% under the placebo.
The researchers argued that finding showed it could be a “potential treatment” for CKD.
However, they acknowledged that significantly higher concentrations of fibroblast growth factor-23 (FGF-23) associated with the treatment raises questions about possible long-term effects.
The research group said further studies were needed to explore issues including the long-term impact on disease progression, survival rates and potential risks.
The analysis also found around half of the treated dogs developed mild hypercalcaemia, which was addressed by adjusting their dose.
The paper said vets should only consider paricalcitol use on an individual basis to determine whether the potential benefits were “high enough in light of the potential unwanted consequences”.
It concluded: “If treatment is initiated, close monitoring of calcium and phosphate is recommended and dose adjustment should be made accordingly.”