Menéndez et al1 conducted a survey to evaluate Spanish veterinarians’ attitude to pain management and assessment – 292 vets were included in the study, and it was found that the respondents had a high degree of concern regarding pain, with 44% assessing levels of pain in every patient. However, only 28% used validated pain scales, despite widespread awareness of their existence. Where they were used, 94% used the Glasgow Composite Measure Pain Scale for dogs and 93% used the Feline Grimace Scale for cats; 85% of vets who did not use these scales were interested in starting to make use of them.