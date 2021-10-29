29 Oct 2021
Ceva Animal Health-supported study from Sweden shows mental health and economic benefits of using trained assistance dogs in schools.
A new study has highlighted positive mental health and economic benefits of animal-assisted programmes for school children facing challenges including autism and bullying.
The study, launched at the Uppsala Health Summit between 18 and 21 October, covered a research project where 70 teachers from schools where animals, mainly dogs, were used in sessions completed questionnaires.
They highlighted the fact not only did the mental health of pupils benefit from taking part in the sessions, but interventions and absences from school reduced and pupil academic performance improved.
Those behind the study said that in economic terms, the improvements meant a reduction in funds for extra teaching staff in schools, while the impact on academic performance improved future employment prospects and reduced pressure on future social financing for state authorities.
The study was called “Mapping of social working dog teams in Sweden”, and was conducted by therapy dog trainer and practitioner Matilda Ström and Lena Lidfors, of the Department of Animal Environment and Health at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. It was presented in a workshop at the Uppsala summit, which this year had a theme of “Pathways to Lifelong Mental Wellbeing”.
Prof Lidfors said: “We asked everyone who was sent a questionnaire whether they had success when interacting with dogs in school and everyone said ‘yes’, no-one answered ‘no’.
“The health economic benefits are that pupils can end school with approved grades so they can get higher education and a job.”
Ceva supports a number of charities and initiatives that help children and adults with disabilities. Cünyet Seçkin, managing director of Ceva Animal Health UK and Ireland, said: “It is widely known that children and adults with autism have a special bond with dogs, which make a tremendous difference to confidence levels, while helping to reduce anxiety and improve communication.
“We were, therefore, delighted to support the ‘Mapping of social working dog teams in Sweden’ study, which further demonstrated the positive mental health and economic benefits of animal-assisted programmes with school pupils who face a series of challenges such as autism and bullying.”
Animal-assisted programmes had been increasing in Sweden, but budget pressures had caused some to close down.