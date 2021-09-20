20 Sept 2021
“The situation we’re seeing in dog rescue now is a crippling perfect storm for many of them” – Karen Green, rehoming partner manager at Agria Pet Insurance.
Image © Africa Studio / Adobe Stock
New research has found more than half of dogs handed into rescues are younger than two years old and a significant proportion have behavioural issues.
Research produced by Agria Pet Insurance, aimed at understanding the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on rescue services, found more than three-quarters of dog rescues are almost or totally full.
A spokesman for specialist breed rescue German Shepherd Rescue Elite (GSRE) said: “Many of the dogs coming under our care were COVID puppies that are now aged between one and two years old.
“No longer an adorable puppy, but a clever, energetic dog that requires exercise, good food, training and love.”
Agria rehoming partner manager Karen Green said: “The situation we’re seeing in dog rescue now is a crippling perfect storm for many of them.
“Not only are they fuller than ever, but the behavioural issues shown by many of the dogs now needing homes often results in a much longer time needed before they are ready to be adopted – blocking places needed by other dogs.
“With significant financial pressures on top of this, many rescues we work with are at breaking point.”
Agria’s latest research builds on its survey of UK puppy owners last year, which indicated that behaviour issues among “lockdown puppies” were often the biggest challenge for new owners.
Agria head of marketing Tom Vaughan said: “Our own research in 2020, together with many more reports of the pandemic’s impact on dogs, led us to want to find out more about what the situation is right now in rescues – and do something practical to help.”
A spokesman for Aberdeen-based charity Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Cats and Dogs said: “Like all charities, we have seen a decrease in our income due to the pandemic, and our supporters are facing their own financial problems so maybe can’t support us like they used to.
“Any extra donations to us would mean so much, enabling us to buy enrichment items for the dogs in our care and help with veterinary costs.”