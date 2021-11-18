18 Nov 2021
More than £5 billion has been spent by British dog owners on breed-related conditions, according to data from a Direct Line survey.
Image: © Viorel Sima / Adobe Stock
Breed-related conditions have cost British dog owners £5.4 billion, with 76% of vets reporting an increase in the number of breed-specific conditions they have treated in the past five years.
The new research conducted by national insurer Direct Line found that certain breeds have cost dog owners an average of £831, rising to an estimated £1,144 over the dog’s lifetime.
It also found that 53% of vets believe that dog owners are not fully aware of the various potential health conditions common to certain breeds.
The research detailed how 20% of dog owners, 3.6 million people, did not think it was important for them to know whether their dog was susceptible to certain health conditions beforehand.
It also found that 36% of dog owners across the country have seen breed-related chronic or ongoing conditions in their dog.
The most common breed to be seen by vets for breed-related conditions was found to be the Labrador retriever, followed closely by the cockapoo and French bulldog. Skin and hair-related problems are common among dogs with conditions followed by behavioural issues and ear complaints.