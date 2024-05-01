1 May 2024
Academics in the UK, Europe and Asia have joined forces to urge greater efforts to prevent transmission in live bird markets.
Image © Steve / Adobe Stock
An international research team has warned that more needs to be done to prevent the spread of avian influenza within live bird markets in Asia.
New analysis published today (1 May) has found that birds can become contagious within such settings within less than six hours of being infected.
The paper, which modelled transmission of the H9N2 strain of the virus at a market in Bangladesh, also suggested more than 90% of previously unexposed birds become infected within a day of arriving in the markets.
Around 1 in 10 are estimated to have been exposed to the virus, which is zoonotic and thought to be a potential pandemic threat, prior to their arrival in market.
The paper, published in the journal Nature Communications, called for “sustained efforts involving a diverse range of veterinary public health interventions” to help tackle the virus.
The research – which involved academics at the RVC and the University of Oxford, as well as institutions in Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Portugal and France working within the Global Challenges Research Fund One Health Poultry Hub – follows recent reports of the first human interaction with H9N2 in Vietnam.
Lead author Francesco Pinotti, from the University of Oxford, said: “Our research suggests that measures focused on live bird markets only are unlikely to effectively reduce the exposure of market traders and shoppers to avian influenza risk if not complemented with interventions along the networks that supply these markets with birds.
“Pandemic prevention strategies therefore also need to target chicken farmers and chicken transporters in countries where the virus is endemic to reduce the numbers of infected chickens being introduced into markets.
“In particular, our findings make the case for considering multipronged interventions, including vaccination strategies for poultry destined for sale in live bird markets.”
The full paper is available online.