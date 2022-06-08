Ficoll density gradients, which takes advantage of the density differences between white blood cells and other types of blood cell.

Differential lysis using ammonium chloride-potassium (ACK), which lyses the red blood cells, leaving white blood cells intact.

Enhanced sedimentation, which causes the red blood cells to separate out under gravity, leaving the white blood cells behind.

Prof Rees, who is also chief scientific officer of PBD Biotech, which developed the Actiphage test, said: “We have now shown that Actiphage is compatible with a range of different methods for purifying white blood cells, demonstrating the versatility of our test and opening up a number of new applications.”