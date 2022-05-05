5 May 2022
The survey, part of a study funded by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant, is open to all, regardless of formal diagnosis or self-diagnosis, and co-morbidities.
Autistic vets are being invited to take part in a survey investigating workplace stressors and reasonable adjustments.
The survey, part of a study funded by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant, is open to all people, regardless of formal diagnosis or self-diagnosis and comorbidities.
It is hoped results from the study will help inform guidelines for an inclusive workplace.
Kirstie Pickles, Brad Hill and Jonathan Houdmont at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science are leading the study, and coordinating the survey.
The study has been approved by the university’s ethical review board and all responses will be anonymous and treated confidentially. An earlier part of the study involved interviews with autistic vets.
The survey, open to UK-registered vets, is open until 31 May and takes 10 minutes to complete.