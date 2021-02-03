3 Feb 2021
RCVS Mind Matters Mental Health Research Symposium, titled “Understanding and supporting veterinary mental health”, to be held online on 24 November.
Image © Andy Frith / Adobe Stock
Researchers in mental health and well-being are being encouraged to submit papers for the Mind Matters Mental Health Research Symposium this November.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative is calling on researchers from the UK and elsewhere to submit abstracts so they can present their research during 15-minute talks at the event.
Lisa Quigley, Mind Matters manager, said: “In previous symposiums, we have had researchers from across the world – including Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands – presenting their research.
”We hope that, particularly as the symposium is now entirely online, the international nature of this event will be repeated, because it is really important to compare and contrast the veterinary professions across different countries.
“The nature of the research has also been a fascinating insight into the work that is going into the areas of diagnosis, treatment and prevention – covering everything from the prevalence of burnout among veterinarians, to the well-being of government vets, to how stress and unease can be converted to confidence and harmony through effective continuing professional development.”
Abstracts should be no longer than 250 words, and should be submitted as Word documents to Mind Matters Taskforce member Rosie Allister, who also manages Vetlife Helpline, by Tuesday 6 April 2021.
Applicants will be notified if they have been successful within 14 days.
Further information on submitting is available by emailing [email protected]