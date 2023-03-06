The dog was induced with propofol (1mg/kg) intravenously and an endotracheal tube was placed. It was maintained routinely with isoflurane and endoscopy was performed. The foreign body in the oesophagus was identified as the zipper slider itself, from a zip on the skirt (Figure 2). The slider had efficiently captured the walls of the oesophagus in its structure on both sides, just as it is designed to function during closure of a garment. This, unfortunately, had very firmly wedged the zipper in the oesophageal mucosa, and no movement could be achieved with the endoscope or associated tools. The mucosa did not appear to be heavily damaged, but inflammation was present where it was captured by the sides of the zipper.