infections (bacterial, fungal, protozoal), which are excluded with cytology and microbiology

parasitic disease (lungworm, heartworm), which are excluded through anthelmintic use history (as in this case) or faecal analysis, which must include Baermann sedimentation

neoplasia, which should be excluded cytologically

The signalment and presentation is characteristic and should raise suspicion for this disease, and thus direct the therapeutic investigations. This suspicion is further heightened in the presence of a peripheral eosinophilia, which is present in 50% to 60% of cases, including this one.