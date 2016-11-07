The vascularity was not compromised, with colour Doppler ruling out liver lobe strangulation. The diaphragm could not be seen between these two structures, confirming suspicion of a PPDH; one of the most common congenital pericardial diseases in cats. Clinical signs include tachypnoea, dyspnoea and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal (GI) discomfort with vomiting. However, cats with this condition are often asymptomatic and, therefore, this can be an incidental finding. In patients presenting with clinical signs, surgery should be considered, especially in those where hepatic or GI strangulation is suspected. In asymptomatic patients surgery is not mandatory, but close monitoring is advised, as they may show signs at a later time.