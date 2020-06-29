29 Jun 2020
BCVA webinar being held on 7 July is free to association members and will cover a clinical disease increasing in prevalence during the past few years in dairy cows.
A BCVA webinar will probe respiratory disease in adult dairy cows when it takes place on Tuesday 7 July.
Details of the association’s latest webinar – which is free to its members – have been revealed, with Dumfries-based veterinary investigation officer Colin Mason presenting it.
Mr Mason’s work involves disease investigation and diagnostics for livestock farmers in south-west Scotland and north-west England.
Respiratory disease in adult dairy cows has been increasing in prevalence in the past few years, and the webinar will consider a range of infectious diseases implicated in the disease syndrome.
The webinar will also look at how management factors can influence the clinical outcome.
Registration for the webinar – which will be broadcast from 8pm to 9pm – is open and anyone signing up will receive a confirmation email with details on how to join.