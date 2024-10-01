Do you send pets home with a course of antibiotics after a routine surgical procedure? Do you think it makes a difference? Would you consider trialling without postoperative antibiotics? If you are reading this and asking, “what’s the harm?”, and thinking, “I don’t want to be the vet with a high rate of surgical site infections”, it is worth asking yourself whether these antibiotics make any difference at all? The at-risk period is over, so what are the antibiotics doing? Furthermore, could they increase the chance that any surgical site infection that does develop may involve multi-drug resistant bacteria, making it much harder to manage?