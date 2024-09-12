12 Sept 2024
Three new infections have been discovered in north-east Lincolnshire as a new report suggested the virus could be found in many other parts of England, too.
Bluetongue restrictions affecting parts of East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been extended following the discovery of new cases in the region.
The news emerged as a fresh assessment warned much of England was now at risk of infected midges being blown in from mainland Europe, combined with suitable conditions for local transmission.
As of yesterday (11 September), a total of 38 premises in England had been affected by the BTV-3 virus strain since the first case of the current outbreak was confirmed on 26 August.
Among the latest cases are three new infections, which led officials to extend the temporary control zone (TCZ) set up following an earlier infection near Withernsea, East Yorkshire.
The incidents were found through surveillance work in North East Lincolnshire and the zone has been extended southwards to cover more of that district, as well as East Lindsey and West Lindsey.
A broader restricted zone covering the counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex remains in force.
But the latest published Airborne Orbivirus Assessment from the APHA and Met Office, for the week to 3 September, suggested most English coastal areas could potentially be susceptible to the virus.
Although the document stresses it is not meant to establish the level of risk of virus entry, it did warn of a high risk of BTV-infected midges being blown into Great Britain.
Both the south-west and south-east regions were assessed to be at the greatest risk of incursions from France, which was deemed to be high.
But while the risk of midge incursion into other regions was considered to be lower, the chances of onward transmission were assessed as very high in both the south-east and East Anglia, meaning temperatures were “almost certainty suitable” for the virus to spread.
In the south-west, the risk was deemed to be high, and therefore “very likely” to have suitable temperatures, while the risk for the north-east area, which includes both Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, was said to be medium.